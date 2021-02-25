William Beyer(Northern Guilford HS), Spencer Kontoulas(Northern Guilford HS) Team Up to Give Greensboro College Men’s Lacrosse Win over Ferrum

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) and Spencer Kontoulas (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) each tallied five points each as the Pride claimed a Wednesday afternoon victory over Ferrum College, 14-9.

The Pride (3-0) erased a Ferrum lead last in the first quarter thanks to Kontoulas’ first goal at the 2:41 mark of the period that evened the game, 2-2. Kontoulas was on the giving end of the next goal, at the 13:48 mark of the second quarter, as he fed Austin Abourjilie (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) to give the Pride the lead. That goal began a string of three unanswered goals for Greensboro as they began to grow their advantage over the Panthers.

After a Ferrum response, the Pride resumed their run with another three unanswered goals, sparked by Kontoulas’ second goal at the 3:39 mark of the period. The final two goals for the Pride came within 42 seconds as Dominic Scali netted a goal off a Davis Miller feed. Miller then earned a goal himself with 1:09 left in the period off an assist from Kontoulas.

The Panthers scored three of the next four goals to start the third quarter, capped by a goal from Jack Sheehan with 8:23 left in the period. The Pride closed the period with a three-goal response, sparked by Beyer’s goal at the 6:15 mark from a Gage Pearman pass. Kontoulas converted on the man-advantage with 3:51 left and then Zach Lee fired a goal into the net 53 seconds later as the Pride’s lead extended, 12-6.

Scali earned two goals in the fourth quarter, capped by his man-up goal with 3:30 left in the period as the Pride extended their lead out of reach on the way to a win.

Beyer finished with two goals and three assists while amassing five ground balls. Kontoulas totaled three goals and two assists with one ground ball. Scali totaled three goals, marking the second of two Pride players with three goals on the afternoon. Aidan Karmazinski led the Pride’s defense with five ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Mackoy Bodner was the lone Ferrum player with a multi-point effort, posting two assists on the afternoon.

The Pride out-shot Ferrum, 57-34, while posting a 34-21 edge with shots on goal. The Panthers posted a 18-for-28 edge in clears compared to the Pride’s 18-for-21 effort. The Pride held a 15-9 edge in face-offs.

Christopher Stallings (2-1) earned the win in net for the Pride, stopping 12 shots and tallying one ground ball before being relieved by Kyle Ishler with 6:51 remaining. Patrick Martinek (1-3) took the loss from Ferrum in net, making 19 saves.

Coach Mike Foderaro’s Pride returns to the field Sunday, March 7 with a non-conference matchup with USA South Athletic Conference member Huntingdon College at noon on Pride Field.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director