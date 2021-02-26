Elon Track and Field Announces 2021 Schedule

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team announced its 2021 outdoor schedule as released by the program on Friday, Feb. 26, with the Phoenix’s first meet set for tomorrow, Feb. 27, at the Perry Palooza Early Bird meet at High Point University.

The 2021 slate will feature 10 meets during the regular season including a trip to the prestigious Raleigh Relays at NC State. After opening the season at High Point, the Phoenix travels to the UNCW Seahawk Invite on March 12-13 before sending split squads to the Charlotte 49er Classic and the Bob Davidson Memorial at High Point on March 19-20.

Elon will next send representatives to the Raleigh Relays on March 25-27, before coming back to High Point University for a third time during the season for the VertKlasse Meeting on April 1-2. The Phoenix then makes the short trek to Greensboro, N.C., for the N.C. A&T Invite on April 8-10 before traveling to the state of Virginia for the next two meets at the Virginian Challenge (April 16-17) and the JMU Invite (April 17). Elon concludes its regular season at the Aggie Classic back at North Carolina A&T on April 23-24.

The 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Outdoor Championships will be held on April 30-May 1 on the campus of James Madison University. After the CAA Championships, select members of the Phoenix will compete at a few last chance meets at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 5), at Mount Olive (May-14-16) and at the N.C. A&T Last Chance Meet (May 14-16).

The NCAA East Preliminaries will take place on May 27-29, in Jacksonville, Fla., before the 2021 NCAA National Championships wrap up the outdoor season on June 6-12 in Eugene, Ore.

2021 Elon Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

Feb. 27 Perry Palooza Early Bird High Point, N.C. March 12-13 UNCW Seahawk Invite Wilmington, N.C. March 19-20 49er Classic Charlotte, N.C. March 19-20 Bob Davidson Memorial High Point, N.C. March 25-27 Raleigh Relays Raleigh, N.C. April 1-2 VertKlasse Meeting High Point, N.C. April 8-10 N.C. A&T Invite Greensboro, N.C. April 16-17 Virginia Challenge Charlottesville, Va. April 17 JMU Invite Harrisonburg, Va. April 23-24 Aggie Classic Greensboro, N.C. April 30-May 1 CAA Championships Harrisonburg, Va. May 5 Liberty Twilight Qualifier Lynchburg, Va. May 14-16 Mount Olive Final Qualifier Mount Olive, N.C. May 14-16 A&T Last Chance Meet Greensboro, N.C. May 27-29 NCAA East Prelims Jacksonville, Fla. June 6-12 NCAA Outdoor Championships Eugene, Ore.