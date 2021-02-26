Elon Women’s Tennis Dominates Presbyterian, 7-0, On Thursday Afternoon

CLINTON, S.C. – Elon University women’s tennis dominated Presbyterian, winning all but one set in a 7-0 victory on Thursday, Feb. 25.

“The team competed very well and showed strong resilience today,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson stated. “We just keep getting better every match and are looking forward to playing at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– Alison O’Dea clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Lucianna Piedra 6-4, 6-2, in straight sets. The win moved O’Dea to 4-0 in singles play this season.

– Lizette Reding got things rolling for Elon, defeating Alexa Wilson in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. The match marked Reding’s fifth singles win and gave the Phoenix a 2-0 lead early.

– Victoria Saldh continued her strong start to this season by defeating Zeba Jamal in a three set battle 6-1, 4-6, 10-5, to earn her team-leading sixth singles win of 2021.

– Sofia Edo put the Phoenix on top 3-0 with her victory over Beth Lacey 6-1, 6-1.

– The Phoenix swept doubles play to secure the first point of the day.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 27, when it hosts N.C. Central at 11 a.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Sibel Tanik / Shauna Galvin [ELON] def. Beth Lacey / Zeba Jamal [PRE] 6-2

2. Lizette Reding / Alison O’Dea [ELON] def. Samantha Calais / Alexa Wilson [PRE] 6-2

3. Sofia Edo / Victoria Saldh [ELON] def. No player / No player [PRE] WF

Singles

1. Sibel Tanik [ELON] def. Samantha Calais [PRE] 7(10)-6(8), 6-3

2. Victoria Saldh [ELON] def. Zeba Jamal [PRE] 6-1, 4-6, 10-5

3. Lizette Reding [ELON] def. Alexa Wilson [PRE] 6-1, 6-2

4. Sofia Edo [ELON] def. Beth Lacey [PRE] 6-1, 6-1

5. Alison O’Dea [ELON] def. Lucianna Piedra [PRE] 6-4, 6-2

6. Uma Nayar [ELON] def. No player [PRE] WF

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,4,5,2,1)