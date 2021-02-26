Game Report on Northern Guilford-Westover Boys Basketball:After Two Rounds, One Guilford County Team is still in the hunt for a State Title(NG Nighthawks are carrying the Banner for Guilford County)
Northern Guilford 67, Westover 54
Northern: 16,14,15,22=67 Westover: 20, 6,12,16=54
Northern
M Elliot: 19
N Hodge: 16
N Whitley: 14
J Helms: 11
O Griffith: 5
S Emerick: 2
Westover
D Dunn: 16
D Jewell: 14
M Fletcher: 13
M Campbell: 10
E Hayes: 1
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
