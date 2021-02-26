Guilford College Quaker Men’s Tennis Opens Season Versus Roanoke

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford men’s tennis team opens its 2021 season on Saturday, February 27th when it hosts Roanoke at 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael ’37 Centennial Class Courts. It is the first of five home matches on the Quakers’ 2021 schedule.

Guilford enters the 2021 campaign ranked second in the 2021 ODAC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll after receiving 101 votes, including a first-place vote, from the conference’s coaches. The Quakers wrapped up the shortened 2019-20 season with a 3-2 mark, earning wins over Ferrum (7-2), Mary Baldwin (9-0) and Johnson C. Smith (9-0) in the process.

Washington and Lee University maintained its position at the top of the 2021 preseason poll having collected 121 points including 11 first place votes. Guilford College holds the second position by one point over Virginia Wesleyan University. The Quakers earned the remaining first place vote on the way to 101 markers, while the Marlins earned 100 tallies.

Guilford head coach Dave McCain has five upperclassmen on the roster, including seniors Elijah Gregory, Joe Horne and Tim Thompson. The Quakers also have two juniors—Drew Clark and Jay Montague—for veteran leadership.

Gregory finished off his junior season with the second-most singles victories (six) on the team, behind on Mason Robb, who claimed seven. He won three of those matches in tournament play and posted three wins as the Quakers’ No. 2 singles player. Horne and Thompson combined for five victories a season ago with Horne grabbing one win each as the No. 2 and No. 3 seed for Guilford.

Horne and Gregory shared the most wins in doubles action in 2019-20, winning five with their respective pair’s partners. Horne and teammate Drake Schreiber combined for a 5-5 mark, winning three of those matches as Guilford’s No. 2 seeded doubles team. Gregory paired with Robb to close the season at 5-4, winning three matches as the No. 1 seeded Quaker tandem.

Roanoke opened the season with a decisive 8-1 victory over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday, Feb. 20th. The Maroons swept the doubles matches and went 5-1 in singles play for the season opening win.

For more information on Guilford men’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.