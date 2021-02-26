Guilford Women’s Tennis Opens Slate Against Roanoke

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford women’s tennis team begins its 2021 season on Saturday, February 27th when it plays host to Roanoke at 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael ’37 Centennial Class Courts. It is the first of five home matches on the Quakers’ 2021 schedule.

The Quakers head into the season with five juniors one sophomore and one freshman on the roster. Among the five juniors that make up the roster are Hannah Arnett, Jessica Fuentes, Bea Niyibizi, Alys Parker and Madyson Schreiber.

Schreiber tied Hannah Pardue for most singles wins (four) in 2019-20, capturing three of those victories as the Quakers’ No. 1 seeded player. She also claimed a win in tournament action last year. Niyibizi posted two wins during the shortened season, both as the No. 6 seeded singles player.

Schreiber was not only successful in singles action, but she also claimed three wins in doubles action, alongside teammate Delaney Taylor. The pair was Guilford’s No. 1 seeded doubles team.

Arnett and Pardue also had success in doubles action, finishing 2-4 on the season, with both victories coming as the No. 2 seed for Guilford.

The match is also the first of the season for Roanoke. The Maroons finished off the 2019-20 season with a 4-3 mark, ending the season on a three-match winning streak. The streak began with a 6-3 win over Lebanon Valley and continued against Eastern Nazarene (5-4) and Drew (8-1) in succession.

