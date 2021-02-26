High School Sports Update with Scores and Games for Tonight(2/26/2021)
Tonight/Friday Piedmont Classical School(22-10) vs. Winston-Salem Christian, in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys State Basketball Tournament, at Winston-Salem Christian, 8:30pm….
Boys Varsity Lacrosse
Williams, Walter M. High School: 10, Grimsley High School: 2
Boys Varsity Soccer
High Point Central High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 4, High Point Central High School: 0
