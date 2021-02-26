Michael Garvey Jr.(Northwest Guilford HS), D.J. Lowry Post Three RBI Each, in Greensboro College Baseball Non-Conference Win at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Greensboro College’s D.J. Lowry and Michael Garvey, Jr. (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) each posted three RBI as the Pride claimed a Thursday evening non-conference victory over USA South Athletic Conference member Pfeiffer University, 13-6.

Pfeiffer drew first blood in the opening inning, posting a two-run rally sparked by a Zach Ferrell home run to right-center field. The advantage did not last long for the Falcons as the first two Pride batters in the next-half inning reached base to open the second inning. Lowry connected on the first pitch of the at-bat with a three-run home run to right field to gain the edge, 3-2. Garvey capped the rally with a RBI-single with one out.

After the Pride (3-1) held the Falcons to just one hit over the next three innings, the Pride mounted three runs in the top of the fifth inning despite not posting a hit. Pfeiffer allowed back-to-back walks to open the inning, placing runners on first and second base with no outs. Jacob Rodriguez attempted a sacrifice bunt and reached first base on a throwing error and then advanced to second base. As Lowry crossed home plate, the throw came to Jake Brown at home plate who then threw the ball past third base, scoring Rodriguez. Greensboro claimed an 8-2 lead after the sequence.

Brown redeemed himself the next half inning with a solo home run down the left-field line on a 1-0 count to lead off the bottom of the fifth frame. That sparked a three-run Pfeiffer rally to cut the lead down to three runs, 8-5.

Rodriguez reached on another error in the top of the seventh inning to lead off the frame. Garvey connected on his second RBI-single of the evening two at-bats later with one out. The Pride capped the rally with two outs as Hunter Curtis (Graham, N.C./Southern Alamance) came home on a passed ball. The Pride added to their lead in the eighth inning by loading the bases with Greensboro’s first-three batters. Garvey took the count full and drove in his third run off a walk in the next at-bat to extend the lead, 11-5. Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch in the next at-bat and Chance Bryant followed with a sacrifice fly as the Pride’s eighth-inning rally extended the lead on the way to the win.

Garvey and Brayden King were the lone Pride batters to post a multi-hit evening, finishing two-for-five at the plate. Both added a stolen base.

Brown and Bryan Kowalski each held multi-hit efforts for Pfeiffer, with Brown finishing two-for-three and Kowalski two-for-four.

Jake Baldini (1-0) (Clemmons, N.C./West Forsyth) took the win for the Pride in three innings of relief where he only gave up one run on one hit. Baldini struck out two batters and walked three in the outing.

Greyson Honeycutt (0-1) took the loss for Pfeiffer, giving up four earned runs on four hits in two and one-third innings while striking out one batter.

The Pride and Falcons tangle again tomorrow with a non-conference doubleheader at Pfeiffer beginning at 2 p.m.

