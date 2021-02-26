Piedmont Classical School Bobcats playing for the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys State Basketball Championship on Saturday

Friday Night Final:

Piedmont Classical School 79

Winston-Salem Christian 53

Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(23-10) semifinal Winners in the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys State Basketball Tournament, at Winston-Salem Christian….

State Championship Game on Saturday at 2pm with the Piedmont Classical School Bobcats vs. New Life Christian…Game at Winston-Salem Christian and for the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys Basketball State Championship…Best of luck to the PCS Bobcats, from Greensboro/Browns Summit…