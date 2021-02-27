Caldwell Academy Eighth-Grader named to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team:Addison Newkirk still fairly new, but coming on through
Coming in from the Caldwell Academy Eagles on Twitter:
Caldwell Athletics
@CaldwellEagles
AWARDS SEASON
**********Congratulations to eighth grader Addison Newkirk on being named to the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference All-Conference. Newkirk averaged 16 points per game at the varsity level.**********
