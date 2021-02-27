Elon Men’s Tennis Phoenix Pulls Through Against Kennesaw State, 4-3

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team extended its win streak to six on Saturday, Feb. 27 when it recorded a 4-3 victory over Kennesaw State at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

“We came out of the gates slow in doubles and were down in a couple of those matches before we really got going,” said head coach Michael Leonard. “A lot of our upperclassmen that have been in these situations before stepped up in the singles and we were able to squeak out a tough fight.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-Akram El Sallaly clinched the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Raul Garcia in the No. 3 spot.

-Kyle Frankel improved to 6-0 on the season in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sergio Ingles.

-In No. 5 singles, Nicholas Campbell defeated Daniel Botti 6-4, 6-3.

-With the win, Elon improves to 6-1 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host Furman at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Friday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) vs. Sergio Ingles / Seru Tezuka (KSUM) 6-6 (6-4) unfinished

2. Raul Garcia / Harvey Conway (KSUM) def. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) 7-5

3. Kevin Patel / Sebastian Osorio (KSUM) def. Camilo Ponce / Nicholas Campbell (ELON) 6-2

Singles

1. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Sergio Ingles (KSUM) 6-2, 6-2

2. Sebastian Osorio (KSUM) def. Nicholas Condos (ELON) 6-3, 6-4

3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Raul Garcia (KSUM) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Kevin Patel (KSUM) 6-2, 6-3

5. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Daniel Botti (KSUM) 6-4, 6-3

6. Seru Tezuka (KSUM) def. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) 6-4, 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles: (6, 1, 5, 2, 4, 3)