Elon Softball Drops Two at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Elon University softball team fell in a pair of games in its doubleheader matchup at Clemson on Saturday, Feb. 27, at McWhorter Stadium. The Phoenix (2-2) lost the opening game, 3-0, to the Tigers (8-2) before suffering a 10-0 shutout in the nightcap.

Game One: Clemson 3, Elon 0

Elon had a runner reach third in the opening inning of the first game with one out, but failed to take advantage to get her home. Megan Grant led off the game on a walk and advanced all the way to third on a ground out and an error, but a strikeout and a groundout left her stranded.

Clemson plated all three of its runs in the second inning. Abi Stuart connected on a two-run home run to give the Tigers a 2-0 advantage before a sac fly added another run to cross the dish to push their lead to 3-0.

The Phoenix’s best chance to join the Tigers on the scoreboard came in the top of the fourth frame. Elon connected on three straight one-out singles to load the bases for the maroon and gold. Clemson was able to get out of the jam by inducing the next two outs on a strikeout and ground out to shortstop.

That would be the final opportunity for the maroon and gold as Clemson held off the Phoenix for the game one win, 3-0.

Elon recorded seven hits in the game with Rebecca Murray (2-for-4) and Lauryn Clarke (2-for-3) both pacing the Phoenix in base hits. Kenna Quinn (2-1) went the distance in the circle and gave up three hits and three runs.

Game Two: Clemson 10, Elon 0 (5)

The Tigers were in control for all of the second game, scoring a run in the first three innings while holding the Phoenix to only one hit in the first three frames.

After a scoreless fourth, Clemson opened up the contest with a seven-run bottom of the fifth. The contest was capped off with a three-run home run by Clemson’s Marissa Guimbarda to set the final score of 10-0.

Ally Repko had the lone hit of the second game for Elon while Alexa Nemeth (0-1) took the loss after pitching 4.2 innings with 11 hits and 10 runs allowed, but only three earned.

On Deck

The series finale between Elon and Clemson is set for tomorrow, Feb. 28, with the opening pitch set for 12 p.m.