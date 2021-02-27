Elon Women’s Tennis Defeats NCCU To Win Third Straight Match

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis won its third straight match, defeating N.C. Central, 6-1, on Saturday, Feb. 27.

“The team competed hard today,” head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. “They will get some good rest tomorrow and then we look forward to preparing for an exciting week of home matches next week.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– Lizette Reding clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Jade Houston 6-0, 6-3, in straight sets. The win moved Reding to 6-1 in singles play this season.

– Victoria Saldh got things rolling for Elon, defeating Maru Berghaus in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. The match moved Saldh to 3-0 in the No. 1 singles slot and gave the Phoenix an early 2-0 lead.

– Sibel Tanik picked up her second straight singles win, outlasting Josefa Fernandez, 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 in a three set battle.

– Shauna Galvin rounded out the singles wins for Elon, defeating Ivana Dragovic 6-1, 6-2.

– The Phoenix swept doubles play to secure the first point of the day.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Tuesday, March 2, when it hosts Radford at 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. FERNANDEZ,Josefa/HOUSTON,Jade (NCCU) 6-2

2. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. BERGHAUS,Maru/DRAGOVIC,Ivana (NCCU) 7-5

Singles

1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. BERGHAUS,Maru (NCCU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. FERNANDEZ,Josefa (NCCU) 6-1, 2-6, 10-4

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. HOUSTON,Jade (NCCU) 6-0, 6-3

4. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. DRAGOVIC,Ivana (NCCU) 6-1, 6-2

5. PICAZO,Maria (NCCU) def. Alison O’Dea (ELON) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8

6. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. GAINES,Hannah (NCCU), by forfeit

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,3,2,4,5)