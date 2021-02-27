Elon Women’s Track Dominant in Season-Opening Meet at High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Behind 10 event wins, the Elon University women’s track and field program took the team title in the Phoenix’s season-opening meet at the Perry Palooza Early Bird hosted by High Point University on Saturday, Feb. 27.

“We performed really well in our first meet of the season,” said Phoenix Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston. “It was a solid effort by everyone all the way around in each event group. We are looking forward to more training and our next meet in a couple of weeks.

The Phoenix won the meet title with 202 points, overtaking High Point (172), Campbell (35), Pfeiffer (19) and Wake Forest (18) in the team standings.

Kathleen Collins won the discus throw with a toss of 45.33m, while teammate Lauryn Carlton was third overall with a heave of 44.55m. Kristine Strazdite was fifth with her throw of 43.56m.

Moira O’Malley was the victor in the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.58m. In the pole vault, Madison George came away with individual medalist honors as she moved into the program’s top-10 list with her mark of 3.50m.

Elon went one-two in the long jump with Alyssa Zee and Elyse King taking the top two spots, respectively. Zee had a leap of 5.35m to win the event while King was the runner-up at 5.21m. King would take gold in the triple jump after she won on a mark of 11.07m.

Charlotte Bradsher closed out the Phoenix’s event winners in the field events as the senior won the hammer throw. Bradsher threw a mark of 50.62m, setting a personal-best.

Zee won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.53, helping the maroon and gold sweep the podium in the event. Rookies Amelia Heinbaugh and Danielle Dyer came in second and third with times of 12.94 and 13.59, respectively.

Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira was the winner of the 800-meters after the Porto Alegre, Brazil, native came across the line with a time of 2:18.43. Zee won her third event of the day with her victory in the 200-meter dash at a time of 25.61.

The meet ended with Elon’s 4×400-meter relay team of Piper Jons, Heinbaugh, O’Malley and Riley Drometer taking gold with the quartet’s time of 4:04.59.

On Deck

Elon is back on the track at the UNCW Seahawk Invite on March 12-13.