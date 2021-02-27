Game Report on Northern Guilford-West Carteret Boys Basketball Playoffs:NG Nighthawks season comes to an end, thanking seniors Owen Griffith, Nijah Whitley, Sam Emerick, Braden Vail, & Olivia Rollins

West Carteret 76, Northern Guilford 58

Northern - 15 15 14 14 - 58 W Carteret- 21 24 18 13 - 76

Northern Guilford(16-1)

Northern

O Griffith 15

N Hodge 13

J Helms 12

M Elliott 8

N Whitley 5

L Tabler 3

S Emerick 2

W Carteret

G Gillikin 21

J Ellingsworth 20

J Kenon 18

D McBride 6

R Cummings 5

E McLaughlin 4

S Graves 2

+++++++++++We are so thankful for the many accomplishments of this team. They sacrificed to remain healthy and committed to each other. To go undefeated until the elite 8 is nothing to be ashamed of and we as Coaches are very proud of all the young men and our statistician. Thanks to our seniors Owen Griffith, Nijah Whitley, Sam Emerick, Braden Vail, & Olivia Rollins.

Courtesy of Northern Guilford boys basketball assistant coach, Derek Hodge