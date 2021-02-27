Greensboro’s Darli Mihindou(Eastern Guilford HS) Leads Greensboro College to 3-2 Men’s Soccer Win at William Peace

RALEIGH, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Darli Mihindou (Greensboro, N.C./Eastern Guilford) tallied two goals and an assist as the Pride claimed a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory at William Peace University, 3-2.

Both sides traded shot opportunities in the first eleven minutes of the first half. The Pacers threatened in the 16th minute when a Jorge Lemus shot hit the post off a corner-kick opportunity. The Pride (3-1, 2-1 USA South) earned an opportunity in the 21st minute as Greensboro earned a corner kick. After the initial challenge off the corner kick occurred, Mihindou was fouled inside the box and earned a penalty kick. Mihindou successfully netted the goal with a kick to the top-central part of the goal to claim an early lead.

Jose Aguirre sought revenge for William Peace ten minutes later, getting a clean break to the goal to tie the contest. The Pride began to threaten again in the 35th minute with a flurry of three shots in a 1:06 span of the period, two coming off a corner kick. Greensboro eventually broke through again in the 42nd minute after a goal kick as Mihindou fed Shelly Scott with a through-ball that crossed the box. Scott rolled the ball past goalkeeper Jacob Smith to claim the lead.

William Peace countered quickly to start the second half as Sammy Sauzo netted a back-post goal to tie the game in the 49th minute. The tie would be short-lived as the Pride immediately countered. William Curry (Lexington, N.C./Central Davidson) crossed a pass from the left into the central box where Mihindou connected on a low shot to the left to regain the lead. The Pride held defensively for the rest of the second half, even as William Peace earned back-to-back corner kicks in the 87th minute, on the way to the win.

Mihindou finished with five total points, firing four total shots on the afternoon. Scott’s scored his goal while coming off the bench as he totaled two shots. Jordy Briceno led the Pride with seven shots.

William Peace squeaked out a 15-14 shot advantage after the Pride held a slight 11-10 edge in the first half. The Pride held an 8-4 edge in corner kicks and a 13-7 advantage in fouls.

Elmer Martinez (2-1) claimed the win for the Pride in net, making two saves. Smith stopped three shots in net for William Peace.

The Pride returns home Sunday, March 7th, hosting Pfeiffer Unversity for a 3 p.m. contest on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones Greensboro College Sports Information Director