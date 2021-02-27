Guilford Quaker Men’s Tennis Victorious Over Roanoke
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College men’s tennis team opened their 2021 season with a decisive 6-3 victory over visiting Roanoke on Saturday, February 27.
The Quakers (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) claimed four wins in singles action and two in doubles play. The tandem of Jay Montague and Drake Schreiber earned an 8-5 victory over Dalton Capobianco and Zach Kriebel in the clash of No. 2 doubles. Guilford teammates Tye Sasser and Tim Thompson added the other point in doubles (8-3), taking down the Roanoke tandem of Thomas Hodges and Hunter Adams in No. 3 doubles action.
The lone doubles victory for the Maroons came from Grayson White and Jack Fishback, who downed Joe Horne and Elijah Gregory by a score of 8-6.
Fishwick picked up his second win of the day as he downed Gregory by a 7-6, 6-1 margin in No. 1 singles action. The other singles win for Roanoke came from Hodges, who emerged with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Thompson.
Horne was responsible for one of the Quakers’ four singles wins, posting a 6-0, 6-1 victory over White in No. 2 play. Montague grabbed a 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) win in No. 3 singles over Capobianco.
Drake Schrieber came through with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory over Zach Kriebel in a clash of fourth-seeded singles. Drew Clark provided Guiford with a point from the No. 6 seed, taking down Hunter Adams by a 6-1, 6-0 margin.
The Quakers return to the court on March 20 to face Ferrum in a 1 p.m. match at home. For more information on Guilford men’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.
