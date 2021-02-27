Guilford Women’s Tennis: Schreiber Claims Two Wins Versus Maroons

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Roanoke women’s tennis team left Guilford with a 6-3 victory on Saturday, February 27th in the season opener for the Quakers.

Guilford (0-1, 0-1 ODAC) claimed one of its three points in doubles action as the tandem of Madison Schreiber and Hannah Perdue took down Jessica Kennedy and Lucy Collins by a score of 8-5 in No. 1 doubles.

Roanoke claimed the No. 2 doubles victory as Olivia MacCluen and Halle Fernstrium emerged 8-3 over Hannah Arnett and Bea Niybizi. Teammates Sophie Bartholomaus and Margariet Bostoen earned an 8-1 win over Nya Reed and Alys Parker in the meeting of No. 3 doubles.

Schreiber earned her second win of the day in singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Kennedy in No. 1 action. Perdue was also responsible for a singles point of the Quakers, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 over Collins.

Roanoke grabbed four points in singles play, including Fernstrum’s 6-1, 6-1 win over Arnett in No. 3 play. Bostoen came through with straight set (6-0, 6-0) wins over Nyibizi.

The No. 5 singles match belonged to MacCluen, who posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Reed. Bartholomaus picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Jessica Fuentes for the Maroons.

The women’s tennis team will now turn their attention to Ferrum, who they host on Sunday, March 7th. For more information on Guilford women’s tennis check out www.guilfordquakers.com.