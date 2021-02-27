Lauren Livingston Posts New Career-high 31 Points as Greensboro College Beats Pfeiffer, 80-74

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Lauren Livingston posted a new career-high 31 points as the Pride claimed a Friday evening USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Pfeiffer University, 80-74.

After the game was tied, 9-9, 4:18 into the contest, the Pride mounted a 9-0 run to the 2:04 mark of the period to take a nine-point lead. The Falcons produced a 5-0 run of their own in response to close the period with the Pride leading, 18-14.

Pfeiffer capped the run in the second quarter with a three-point field goal from Regan Allen 19 seconds into the period. The Pride grew the lead back to five points on a Kiara Johnson field goal with 7:40 remaining as Greensboro’s lead was capped at five for the remainder of the period. Pfeiffer evened the game at 24-24 with 3:20 remaining and took a four-point lead with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Down two points after the first minute of the third quarter, the Pride roared back with a 14-0 run to the 3:31 mark of the period as Greensboro’s lead extended to 12 points. The run ended as a 15-2 run at the 3:11 mark. The Pride extended their lead as large as 14 points twice, the second time on an Iness Knox free throw as Greensboro took a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Destiny Timberlake (High Point, N.C./Andrews) brought the lead back to 12 points with 5:51 remaining in the contest on a mid-range jump shot to give the Pride a 66-54 lead. The lead grew as large as 14 points again thanks to a free throw from Jasmine Youngthunder at the 4:37 mark of the period. Pfeiffer chopped the lead down to six points with two minutes left brought the lead down to one point with 35 seconds remaining in a comeback bid. Shalonda Wilkins’ pair of made free throws tied the game, 74-74, with nine seconds left. Livingston made a pair of free throws after a quick foul and the Pride did not look back on the way to a win.

Livingston added six rebounds and eight assists to her stellar evening, shooting nine-for-19 from the field. Briana Milton posted her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Timberlake also added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench while earning six steals.

Brina Bentley led Pfeiffer with 25 points and nine rebounds. A’Mya McClain and Alexis Murriel each posted 15 points.

The Pride shot 32.9 percent from the field compared to 34.8-percent shooting from Pfeiffer. Greensboro shot 18-for-29 (62.1 percent) from the foul line compared to Pfeiffer’s 21-for-33 (63.6 percent).

Greensboro out-rebounded Pfeiffer, 57-53, with 25 offensive rebounds to the Falcons’ 19. Pfeiffer held a 17-6 edge in second-chance points while both sides were even in points-off-turnovers, 24-24.

The Pride and Pfeiffer finish up their USA South home-and-home series Sunday with a 2 p.m. contest at Pfeiffer.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director