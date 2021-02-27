N.C. A&T Men’s Basketball Takes MEAC Regular Season Division Title with 55-53 victory over N.C. Central

Info coming from News and Record on Twitter….No info at this time/11:55pm Saturday night at the N.C. A&T Aggies website/www.ncataggies.com….Congrats to the Aggies on a great finish to their regular season…

A&T's men's basketball team has claimed an MEAC division championship with its 55-53 victory over N.C. Central on Saturday night at the Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro. https://t.co/hforPRPQGm — News & Record (@NewsandRecord) February 28, 2021