Niles Heads Game-winning Goal as Greensboro College Women’s Soccer Defeats Averett in Overtime

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Angela Niles netted the Pride’s game-winning goal in overtime, lifting the Pride to a Saturday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Averett University, 1-0, in overtime.

Both sides played a level first 20 minutes as both sides traded possession wins on both ends of the field. The Pride came to life with a key scoring opportunity in the 22nd minute after Niles’ shot was blocked. Logan Schnabl collected the rebound from Niles’ blocked shot, but the shot went wide to the right. A flurry of three shots in 13 seconds occurred minutes later after a Niles shot was stopped by Averett’s Alyson Kinkopf. The rebound went across the six-yard box to the feet of Alexis Chase on the left post. The Cougars’ backline stepped to the goal line to block the shot and prevent the goal. Skylar Mathis collected the rebound inside the 18-yard box but sailed the shot high.

Chase produced the only scoring opportunity in the first 25 minutes of the second half in the 60th minute on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but Kinkopf made the save. Still scoreless late in regulation, the Pride earned a corner kick on the right side of the post. Chase fired a ball into the 18-yard box where Natalie Habich fired a shot from the right box that was blocked. Habich had another opportunity with 45 seconds left with an open lane on the right side, but the shot passed wide of target.

The Pride quickly got to work right after the kickoff of overtime as Habich dribbled down the right side of the field. Parallel to the 18-yard box, she crossed a pass into the central box where Niles placed her head on the ball and turned right, heading the ball into the net to earn the win.

The Pride out-shot the Cougars, 24-3, and 11-2 in shots-on-goal. Greensboro held a 3-1 edge on corner kicks and a 10-8 advantage on fouls.

Hannah Rice (3-0) made two saves in net for the Pride. Rice and the Pride’s defense have yet to allow a goal in all three games this season. Kinkopf (0-2) took the loss for the Cougars, stopping nine shots.

The Pride returns to the field Friday, traveling to Mary Baldwin University for a 3 p.m. kick-off.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones Greensboro College Sports Information Director