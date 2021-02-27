Piedmont Classical School Bobcats are the 2021 Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys Basketball State Champions!!!

Final Score from the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice/CAA4SC Boys Basketball State Championship Game:

Piedmont Classical School Bobcats 70, New Life Christian Academy 65

The Piedmont Classical School Bobcats are your 2021 State Champions!!!!!

PCS(24-10)

***********Lamont McNeil, from PCS, was named the CAA4SC Tournament Most Valuable Player/MVP….

Julius Harrison, DreShaun Brown, and Brent Rendleman, all from PCS, were named to the 2021 CAA4SC All-Tournament Team….***********

Friday Night Semifinals:

Piedmont Classical School 79

Winston-Salem Christian 53