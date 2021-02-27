Greensboro College Pride Baseball Falls at Pfeiffer, 17-9, Doubleheader Shortened to Single Game

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Pfeiffer University’s Seth Grice posted six RBI as Greensboro College dropped a Friday afternoon non-conference contest to USA South Athletic Conference member Pfeiffer, 17-9. The day was supposed to be a doubleheader but was limited to just a single game due to rain.

The Pride (3-2) and the Falcons traded runs in the first inning and a half before Grice earned his first RBI on a left-side single to give the Falcons their first lead, 2-1. Both sides engaged in an explosive third inning where the Pride posted a three-run rally, capped by a Braxton Rupp two-run home run to left field as the Pride regained the lead, 5-2. Grice capped Pfeiffer’s four-run response in the bottom half of the inning with a two-RBI single as the Falcons regained the lead, 6-5.

Jared Rodriguez sparked a five-run rally for the Pride in the top of the sixth stanza, hitting a double down the left-field line to bring two runs home. The final three runs for the Pride all came with two outs in the inning, capped by Scott McGuire’s RBI-walk as the Pride took a 9-6 lead. Pfeiffer responded quickly with a three-run seventh inning and an eight-run effort in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Falcons earned the victory.

Jared Rodriguez was one of two batters for the Pride to post a multi-hit effort, hitting three-for-four. Hunter Curtis posted a two-for-four effort. Jamar Ellis posted the Pride’s remaining extra-base hit, connecting on a double in the sixth inning to build the five-run rally.

Grice finished five-for-six with a double while Jake Brown was the remaining batter for the Falcons with a multi-hit effort, hitting two-for-four.

Curtis started on the mound for the Pride, throwing the first two and two-third innings where he gave up six runs on seven hits while fanning one batter and walking two. Alex Trepper (0-1) took the loss for the Pride, throwing in the eighth inning.

Josh Topper (1-0) took the win for Pfeiffer, throwing the final two innings where he struck out four batters and walked one.

The Pride and Falcons rescheduled game two of the doubleheader for Wednesday, March 3rd, the next home game. Game time is yet to be determined.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director