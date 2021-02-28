Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Seed in USA South East Division Tournament

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College Women’s Basketball earned the fourth seed in the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Women’s Basketball East Division Tournament as announced by the conference at the conclusion of play Sunday afternoon.

Due to the ramifications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the cancelation of the Division III NCAA Basketball tournament, the USA South will conduct divisional basketball tournaments. There will be no overall Conference champion this season.

The tournaments consist of the top-four teams from each respective division in the Conference and will begin with first round action on Wednesday, March 3 hosted by the higher-seeded teams. The winners of those games will advance to the highest-remaining divisional seed who will host the championship contest on Saturday, March 6.

The Pride earned the fourth seed after a four-game winning streak over the past two weekends. The Pride posted a sweep of Averett University last weekend where Greensboro posted a 68-64 win at Averett February 19th and followed with a 63-55 win over the Cougars February 21st inside Hanes Gym. The Pride scored an 80-74 win over Pfeiffer University Friday night in Hanes Gym and capped the weekend with an 86-79 win over the Falcons at Pfeiffer earlier this afternoon. The Pride (5-7) were in contention with both Averett (4-8) and Pfeiffer (4-6) for the fourth seed entering last weekend with both weekend sweeps of each opponent proving pivotal for the Pride’s entry into the East Division Tournament.

The Pride will travel to North Carolina Wesleyan College, the top seed in the East Division, Wednesday, March 3rd for the East Division semi-final matchup. The time of the semi-final contest is to be determined.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###