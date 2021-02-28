Lauren Livingston Posts New Career-High with a Double-Double as Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Beats Pfeiffer, 86-7

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Lauren Livingston set a new career-high in scoring with 35 points while notching a double-double with ten rebounds, also a career-high, as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over Pfeiffer University, 86-79.

The Pride (5-7, 5-7 USA South) jumped to a 10-3 lead through the first 3:30 of the contest, but Pfeiffer chopped the lead down to four points with 4:37 left in the first quarter on a Shalonda Wilkins jump shot. Destiny Timberlake’s (High Point, N.C./Andrews) jumper with 1:05 remaining in the period gave the Pride their largest lead of the quarter, ten points, as the Pride finished the quarter up eight points on Karli Mason’s field goal at the buzzer.

That field goal sparked a 10-0 run that extended into the start of the second quarter where the Pride made the first three field goals of the period. Greensboro extended the run to 12-2 before Pfeiffer’s Wilkins made a three-point field goal, the first field goal of the period for the Falcons, at the 6:44 mark. The Pride’s lead grew as large as 19 points with 4:32 left in the quarter on Timberlake’s layup. Pfeiffer closed the period on a 14-2 run as Greensboro maintained the lead at halftime.

The Falcons extended the run to 21-2 to tie the game, 43-43, all the way to the 7:43 mark of the third quarter when Mason’s three-point field goal broke the drought for the Pride. That field goal began a 9-0 run for the Pride, giving Greensboro a nine-point lead at the 5:43 mark. Livingston took charge in the final four minutes of the quarter, scoring the Pride’s final 13 points of the period as the Pride went into the final quarter up nine points, 65-56.

Livingston continued her run in the fourth quarter, capping her personal run at 20 points with 6:23 left in the contest to give the Pride an eleven-point lead. The Pride’s lead grew to 14 points as Kiara Johnson sank one of her two three-point field goals of the period with 4:04 remaining. Pfeiffer cut the lead down to eight points in the final seconds of the period with the Pride already having secured the win.

Livingston’s career-high came on nine-for-20 shooting from the field and 13-for-14 shooting from the foul line. Johnson finished with 15 points on six-for-ten shooting. Mason came off the bench to score 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Pfeiffer’s Brina Bentley led the Falcons’ scorers with 23 points while totaling seven rebounds and six steals. A’Mya McClain added 13 points and six rebounds with four assists.

The Pride shot 45.6 percent from the field, finishing the final quarter shooting 53.8 percent. The fourth-quarter effort was one of two periods where the Pride shot 50 percent or above. Pfeiffer shot 35.9 percent from the field, including 46.7-percent second-quarter shooting. The Pride shot 16-for-20 from the foul line (80 percent) compared to Pfeiffer’s 25-for-27 (92.6 percent).

The Pride out-rebounded the Falcons, 46-35, and held a 15-6 edge in second-chance points. Greensboro scored 21 points off 14 Pfeiffer turnovers. The Falcons scored just 11 points on 18 Pride miscues.

After having won four games straight, the Pride looks to continue the streak this Friday, traveling to Methodist University for a 6 p.m. USA South contest.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director