Lynchburg Edges Guilford WSOC in Quakers Second Match of Season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg women’s soccer team netted three goals in an eight-minute span en route to a 3-0 victory over visiting Guilford in ODAC action on Sunday, February 28th.

The first of the Hornets three goals came off the foot of Alyssa Damato, who drove home a pass from Taylor Smith at the 25:49 mark.

Just over three minutes later, at 28:56, Lindsey Grady found the back of the net for her first of two goals, when she capitalized on a pass from Madison Myers for the second Lynchburg goal of the contest.

Smith assisted on her second goal of the match when she found an open Grady at the 33:46 mark to provide the Hornets with their third and final goal of the contest.

Three Lynchburg (3-0, 2-0 ODAC) goalkeepers silenced the Quakers’ offense, including Laura Mason, Katie Pierson and Kate Duncan. Mason claimed the victory and moved to 2-0 on the slate.

Guilford’s defense was led by Aubrey Gunter (0-2), who faced five shots on goal and made three saves. Teammate Ady Franken also spent 45 minutes in net, making two goals on a pair of shots on goal.

The Quakers (0-2, 0-2 ODAC) managed just one shot over the course of the match. Lynchburg tallied 24 shots, including four each by Damato and Smith. Seven of those 24 Hornet attempts were shots on goal.

Guilford returns to action on Thursday, March 11th, when the Quakers host ODAC foe Ferrum at 5 p.m. For more information on Guilford soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.