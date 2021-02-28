Winter Sports Highlights for Caldwell Academy Eagles Athletics
Highlights from Caldwell Academy during the 2020-2021 WINTER SEASON
1. BOY’S STATE CHAMPS in NCISAA 2A Swim Meet
2. Had seven ( 7 ) boys make ALL STATE by finishing in the TOP 8 of any event
Kieran Mohorn– ( SO ) 200 yd medley relay,,, 100 yd free,,,100 yd backstroke,, 400 yd free relay
John Ramos – ( SO )-200 yd medley relay,, 100 yd free,,100 yd breaststroke,, 400 yd free relay
Noah Ramos- ( SO )-200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd individual medley,,, 100 yd butterfly,,400 yd free relay
Carson Reynolds— ( SR ) 50 yd free,, 200 yd free relay,, 200 yd medley relay
Davis Mohorn– ( FR ) 200 yd individual medley,, 200 yd free relay
Parker Smith– ( SR )- 50 yd free,, 100yd free,, 200 yd free relay,, 400 yd free relay
Jonathon Reynolds— 200 yd free relay,, 100 yd backstroke
3. Set a school record in the 400 yd freestyle relay—Parker Smith,, Noah Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn & John Ramos
4. Noah Ramos set a school record in the 200 yd individual medley that stood for 10 years
5. John Ramos set a new school record in the 100 yd breaststroke
GIRLS placed 11th out of 22 teams & had 4 swimmers make ALL STATE by finishing in the TOP 8 of any event
Davis Bryant— ( 8th ) 200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd free relay
Ann Grace Reynolds— ( 8th ) 200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd free relay
Libby Newman— ( FR ) 200 yd medley relay,,, 200 yd free relay
Reece Ramseur– ( FR ) 200 yd medley relay,, 100 yd butterfly,, 200 yd free relay,, 100 yd backstroke
6. Reece Ramseur set a school record in the 100 yd butterfly & second time this year she has broken her own record.
—
GIRLS BASKETBALL—- finished the year 9W — 8L & lost in 1st round of STATE PLAYOFFS
ALL CONFERENCE — PTAC— Taylor Riffey (FR ) 7ppg 4apg 3spg
Ella Hedman ( JR ) 8ppg 9rpg 4bpg 4spg
BOYS BASKETBALL— finished year 5W— 14L & lost in 1st round of State PLAYOFFS
ALL CONFERENCE — PTAC Addison Newkirk ( 8thGR ) 16ppg 7rpg 3apg
Courtesy of Bob Black
Caldwell Supporter of Athletics
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.