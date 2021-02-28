Winter Sports Highlights for Caldwell Academy Eagles Athletics

Highlights from Caldwell Academy during the 2020-2021 WINTER SEASON

1. BOY’S STATE CHAMPS in NCISAA 2A Swim Meet

2. Had seven ( 7 ) boys make ALL STATE by finishing in the TOP 8 of any event

Kieran Mohorn– ( SO ) 200 yd medley relay,,, 100 yd free,,,100 yd backstroke,, 400 yd free relay

John Ramos – ( SO )-200 yd medley relay,, 100 yd free,,100 yd breaststroke,, 400 yd free relay

Noah Ramos- ( SO )-200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd individual medley,,, 100 yd butterfly,,400 yd free relay

Carson Reynolds— ( SR ) 50 yd free,, 200 yd free relay,, 200 yd medley relay

Davis Mohorn– ( FR ) 200 yd individual medley,, 200 yd free relay

Parker Smith– ( SR )- 50 yd free,, 100yd free,, 200 yd free relay,, 400 yd free relay

Jonathon Reynolds— 200 yd free relay,, 100 yd backstroke

3. Set a school record in the 400 yd freestyle relay—Parker Smith,, Noah Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn & John Ramos

4. Noah Ramos set a school record in the 200 yd individual medley that stood for 10 years

5. John Ramos set a new school record in the 100 yd breaststroke

GIRLS placed 11th out of 22 teams & had 4 swimmers make ALL STATE by finishing in the TOP 8 of any event

Davis Bryant— ( 8th ) 200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd free relay

Ann Grace Reynolds— ( 8th ) 200 yd medley relay,, 200 yd free relay

Libby Newman— ( FR ) 200 yd medley relay,,, 200 yd free relay

Reece Ramseur– ( FR ) 200 yd medley relay,, 100 yd butterfly,, 200 yd free relay,, 100 yd backstroke

6. Reece Ramseur set a school record in the 100 yd butterfly & second time this year she has broken her own record.

—

GIRLS BASKETBALL—- finished the year 9W — 8L & lost in 1st round of STATE PLAYOFFS

ALL CONFERENCE — PTAC— Taylor Riffey (FR ) 7ppg 4apg 3spg

Ella Hedman ( JR ) 8ppg 9rpg 4bpg 4spg

BOYS BASKETBALL— finished year 5W— 14L & lost in 1st round of State PLAYOFFS

ALL CONFERENCE — PTAC Addison Newkirk ( 8thGR ) 16ppg 7rpg 3apg

Courtesy of Bob Black

Caldwell Supporter of Athletics