Bracket Set for 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum:Liz Kitley and Cayla King(Northwest Guilford HS) in action for VA Tech on Thursday at 6pm/Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) plays for N.C. State on Friday at 6pm

Bracket Set for 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Louisville clinched its second consecutive outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with Sunday’s win, and the Cardinals are the No. 1 seed in the 44th annual ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, which convenes Wednesday (March 3) through Sunday (March 7) at Greensboro Coliseum.

The tournament will feature 13 ACC teams and 12 games, beginning with a first-round matchup on Wednesday. Four second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, followed by the quarterfinals on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday at noon.

The Cardinals earned at least a share of the regular-season title for the fourth straight year based on conference winning percentage (.875) and will be the No. 1 seed for the third time since joining the conference.

All-session and individual session tickets for the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available for purchase starting Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 12 games of the five-day tournament, are available for $99 in the lower/club level and $45 in the upper level. Individual session ticket prices start at $20 for reserved seating and $7 in the upper level. For session one on Wednesday, individual tickets start at $10 in the lower/club level and $5 in the upper level.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Along with the top-seeded Cards (21-2, 14-2), second seed NC State (17-2, 12-2), third seed Georgia Tech (14-7, 12-6), and fourth seed Florida State (10-7, 9-7) will receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Tournament play begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with No. 12 seed Pitt (5-13, 3-12) facing No. 13 Boston College (6-11, 2-11).

The second round opens Thursday at noon, when No. 8 seed North Carolina (13-9, 8-9) faces No. 9 Wake Forest (11-11, 8-10). No. 5 Syracuse (12-7, 9-7) will face the winner of Wednesday’s game at 2:30 p.m. The third game of Thursday’s session has No. 7 Virginia Tech (13-8, 8-8) taking on No. 10 Miami (11-10, 8-10) at 6 p.m. The second round concludes Thursday at 8:30 p.m., as No. 6 Notre Dame (10-9, 8-7) meets No. 11 Clemson (10-12, 5-12).

Top-seeded Louisville begins action on Friday at noon, when the Cardinals face the winner of Thursday’s first game. No. 4 Florida State opens tournament play at 2:30 p.m. against Thursday’s second-game winner. The evening session begins at 6 p.m., with No. 2 NC State taking on the winner of Thursday’s third game. No. 3 Georgia Tech closes out Friday’s quarterfinal session, facing the winner of the Thursday session’s finale.

The winner of Friday’s first two games will meet in Saturday’s noon semifinal game, while the winners of the Friday evening session will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game will be played Sunday at noon.

All 12 games of this year’s tournament will be televised.

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds will be carried by the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN). The league’s regional sports networks for this year are Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Indiana. Each game will also be available on the Fox Sports GO App but is subject to blackout.

Both Saturday semifinal games will be carried nationally on ACC Network, while a national audience will also watch Sunday’s championship game via ESPN2. In addition, all games will be available on the ESPN and FOX Sports apps.

The Greensboro Coliseum will play host to the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the 21st time in the last 22 years. This year’s tournament features two teams ranked among the nation’s top 10 in the latest Associated Press poll, including No. 2 NC State and No. 6 Louisville.

The complete 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament pairings are listed below. For more information on ACC Women’s Basketball, please visit theACC.com.

2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Greensboro Coliseum (March 3-7)

First Round – Wednesday, March 3

Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs No. 13 Boston College – 2 p.m.

Second Round – Thursday, March 4

Game 2: No. 8 North Carolina vs No. 9 Wake Forest – Noon

Game 3: No. 5 Syracuse vs Game 1 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs No. 10 Miami – 6 p.m.

Game 5: No. 6 Notre Dame vs No. 11 Clemson – 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 5

Game 6: No. 1 Louisville vs Game 2 winner– Noon

Game 7: No. 4 Florida State vs Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 2 NC State vs Game 4 winner – 6 p.m.

Game 9: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Game 5 winner – 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals – Saturday, March 6

Game 10: Semifinal 1 – Noon

Game 11: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Championship – Sunday, March 7

Game 12: Winners of semifinal contests – Noon