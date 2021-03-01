Cinderella Making a Run for the Girls NCHSAA 2-A Title??? Starting to look like it, with McMichael Phoenix feeling pretty good these days about their chances, and Why Not let it be Them???

The Cinderella run in NCHSAA 2A Girls Basketball Playoffs by the McMichael Phonenix girls has been nothing short of amazing.

They drew the #2 Seed in the Girls 2-A East, but the Phoenix came into the playoffs with a 4-8 record, and had been playing against mostly 3-A schools during Mid-State 3-A conference play, with the exception of the Morehead Panthers.

The McMichael Phoenix have rattled off quite impressive wins against North Lenior(9-2) and Croatan(13-3) to reach the semifinals/Regionals of the NCHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND SCORES

East

#9 Farmville Central (13-0) 71, #5 Randleman (12-3) 54

#2 McMichael (6-8) 50, #14 Croatan (13-3) 41

West

#1 West Stokes (14-0) 67, #5 Bunker Hill (9-1) 61

#6 Shelby (16-0) 64, #2 Mountain Heritage (10-3) 53

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#2 McMichael (6-8) vs. #9 Farmville Central (13-0)

West

#1 West Stokes (14-0) vs. #6 Shelby (16-0)

***********If McMichael can go down to Farmville Central and bring back home a victory, we will have an interview with the McMichael Phoenix girls head basketball coach, the day following that game….**********