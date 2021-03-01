Elon MSOC Falls To UNCG In First Road Contest Of The Season

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s soccer fell to UNCG, 2-0, in its first road match of the season on Sunday, Feb. 28.

RESULTS

“It was an evenly matched game that hinged on a couple of big moments,” head coach Marc Reeves explained. “However, as a team we were behind on some of the components you need to compete and win against a good team. Every team is dealing with tougher aspects and we need to just continue to work and progress back to being used to playing in actual games and performing and executing better.”

THE RUNDOWN

– Late in the first half with the score tied at 0-0, UNCG scored its first goal of the contest on a penalty kick. The play gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

– In the 50th minute of action and with the Phoenix trailing 1-0, UNCG extended their lead to 2-0 after Fernando Garcia scored his lone goal of the match.

– Elon registered two shots on goal in the final five minutes of the contest, but UNCG was able to save both attempts.

NOTES

– Victor Stromsten led the way for the Phoenix, registering one shot on goal in 61 minutes of action.

– Sam Bacon played all 90 minutes for Elon, rounding out the night with one shot on goal.

– Trevor Gee posted a season-high 3 shots in the contest.

– Harry Beasley logged two saves in his first collegiate start on Sunday.

– Elon finished with nine shots, two shots on goal and held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, when it hosts VCU at Rudd Field on Elon’s campus.