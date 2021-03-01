Guilford, Virginia Wesleyan Battles to 2-2 Double OT Deadlock in MSOC

NORFOLK, Va. – The Guilford men’s soccer team ended its season opener at Virginia Wesleyan in a 2-2 double overtime draw.

Guilford (0-0-1) struck first when Logan Haustein drove the ball into the high left corner of the goal at the 6:25 mark of the first half. The Marlins answered with just over three minutes left in the frame when passes from Noah McBridge and Evan Kastetter found their way to Matthew Goldberg, who found the back of the net at the 41:38 mark.

Virginia Wesleyan took its first lead of the game, 2-1, just over eight minutes later when Kastetter scored an unassisted goal. The back-and-forth battled continued between the two teams when sophomore Kenny Nzekwe tied the match at 2-2 with an unassisted goal at 51:57.

Guilford attempted five of its 26 shots in the overtime sessions, while Virginia Wesleyan combined for eight shots in the overtime frames.

Guilford’s senior goalkeeper, Zach Van Kampen, made nine saves over the course of the match. Meanwhile, the Quakers offense attempted 26 shots (13 SOG), led by Nzekwe who finished with a team-high 10. Sebastian Salas attempted four shots over the course of the match.

Virginia Wesleyan (0-1-1) was led in net by Griffin Potter, who came through with 11 saves in 110 minutes. The Marlins attempted 26 shots (11 SOG) over the course of the afternoon, with the trio of Scott Harrelson (six shots), Kastetter (five) and Jaron Berry (four) leading the way.

Guilford will now host Washington and Lee on Sunday, March 7th at 3 p.m. For more information on Guilford men’s soccer check out www.guilfordquakers.com.