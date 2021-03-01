Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 3/1-3/5/2021:Football Friday at Dudley HS

Posted by Press Release on March 1, 2021 at 12:09 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

01/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Ragsdale
03/01/21 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School SE Soccer Facility

03/02/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School

03/03/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 5:30 PM Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
03/03/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium

03/04/21 Thursday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS
03/04/21 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Dudley Senior High School SEHS Stadium

03/05/21 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
03/05/21 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/05/21 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Dudley Senior High School
03/05/21 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:00 PM Dudley Senior High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top