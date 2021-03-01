Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 3/1-3/5/2021:Football Friday at Dudley HS
01/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Ragsdale
03/01/21 Monday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School SE Soccer Facility
03/02/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School
03/03/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 5:30 PM Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
03/03/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Northern Guilford High School SEHS Stadium
03/04/21 Thursday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS
03/04/21 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Dudley Senior High School SEHS Stadium
03/05/21 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
03/05/21 Friday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/05/21 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Dudley Senior High School
03/05/21 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:00 PM Dudley Senior High School
