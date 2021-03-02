Central Piedmont 4-A Conference All-Conference Basketball Teams
Central Piedmont 4A Conference
Courtesy of Marty Stanley, with the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference
2020-21 Men’s Basketball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Tyreik Leach RJ Reynolds
Ahmon Lumpkins RJ Reynolds
Wyatt Mowery RJ Reynolds
Jeremiah Scales Glenn
Zion Dixon Glenn
Sterling “CJ” Vaughn Glenn
ZaHaree Maddox Davie County
Luke Williams Davie County
Will Gray East Forsyth
Xavier Isaac East Forsyth
Bralen Morris West Forsyth
Jalill Rogers Reagan
Caden Davis RJ Reynolds High School Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Billy Martin – RJ Reynolds High School
Jonathan Gainey – Glenn High School
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record RJ Reynolds 9-1 11-1 Glenn 7-2 9-2 Davie 5-4 7-4 East Forsyth 5-5 7-5 West Forsyth 2-5 3-6 Reagan 0-9 0-10
Central Piedmont 4A Conference
2020-21 Women’s Basketball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
La’Niya Simes East Forsyth
Jaydn Hoover East Forsyth
Monay Galloway East Forsyth
Destiny Long East Forsyth
Alana Gary West Forsyth
Caroline Johnson West Forsyth
Adrianna Gullette Reagan
Amaya Glenn Reagan
Abby Rice RJ Reynolds
Elizabeth Johnson Davie County
Tyler Lamonte Glenn
Amanda Finch Glenn
Shakira Baskerville West Forsyth Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Lindsey Adams – Davie Co.
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record East Forsyth 9-1 12-1 West Forsyth 9-1 10-3 Reagan 6-4 7-5 RJ Reynolds 3-7 4-8 Davie County 2-8 3-9 Glenn 1-9 2-9
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.