Elon Softball Announces Opponents at UNC’s Carolina Classic
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its game times and opponents for its upcoming tournament at the Carolina Classic this weekend, March 5-7, hosted at the University of North Carolina.
The Phoenix opens the tournament on Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m. versus South Carolina before ending the day against UConn at 1:30 p.m. The following day, March 6, Elon will play host UNC at 4 p.m. before ending the tournament on Sunday, March 7 at either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Elon’s game time and opponent on Sunday will be determined based on its results from the first two days of the tournament.
Elon’s Carolina Classic Schedule
Friday
11:00 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Elon
1:30 p.m. – Elon vs. UConn
Saturday
4:00 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Elon
Sunday
10:00 a.m. ET – Seed 1 vs. Seed 2
12:30 p.m. ET – Seed 3 vs. Seed 4
