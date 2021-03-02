Elon Softball Announces Opponents at UNC’s Carolina Classic

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team announced its game times and opponents for its upcoming tournament at the Carolina Classic this weekend, March 5-7, hosted at the University of North Carolina.

The Phoenix opens the tournament on Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m. versus South Carolina before ending the day against UConn at 1:30 p.m. The following day, March 6, Elon will play host UNC at 4 p.m. before ending the tournament on Sunday, March 7 at either 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Elon’s game time and opponent on Sunday will be determined based on its results from the first two days of the tournament.

Elon’s Carolina Classic Schedule

Friday

11:00 a.m. – South Carolina vs. Elon

1:30 p.m. – Elon vs. UConn

Saturday

4:00 p.m. – North Carolina vs. Elon

Sunday

10:00 a.m. ET – Seed 1 vs. Seed 2

12:30 p.m. ET – Seed 3 vs. Seed 4