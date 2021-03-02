Elon Women’s Tennis Sweeps Radford To Win Fourth Straight Match

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis swept Radford, 7-0, to win its fourth-straight match on Tuesday, March 2.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Sofia Edo clinched the match for the Phoenix, taking down Emily Brandow 6-3, 6-3, in straight sets. The win moved Edo to 4-0 in No. 4 singles play this season.

– Alison O’Dea got things rolling for Elon, defeating Camryn McClure in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. The match gave O’Dea her fifth singles win and helped her maintain a perfect 4-0 record in the No. 6 slot.

– Sibel Tanik picked up her third-straight singles win, finishing Malin Falk 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets.

– Victoria Saldh, Shauna Galvin and Lizette Reding each won their team-leading fourth consecutive singles match on the afternoon.

– The combination of Sofia Edo and Victoria Saldh picked up their sixth doubles victory this season after defeating Tyler Blalock and Katey Fruehauf 6-4.

– Lizette Reding and Alison O’Dea also picked up their third straight doubles win in the match.

– Sibel Tanik and Shauna Galvin clinched the doubles point for the Phoenix, taking down Melissa Ifidzhen and Salma Loudili 6-3.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action at 2 p.m. tomorrow, March 3, when it hosts Appalachian State at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Elon’s campus.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Sibel Tanik/Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. IFIDZHEN, Melissa/LOUDILI, Salma (RADW) 6-3

2. Lizette Reding/Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. FALK, Malin/BRANDOW, Emily (RADW) 6-3

3. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. BLALOCK, Tyler/FRUEHAUF, Katey (RADW) 6-4

Singles

1. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. IFIDZHEN, Melissa (RADW) 5-7, 6-4, 11-9

2. Sibel Tanik (ELON) def. LOUDILI, Salma (RADW) 7-5, 6-3

3. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. FALK, Malin (RADW) 6-3, 6-1

4. Sofia Edo (ELON) def. BRANDOW, Emily (RADW) 6-3, 6-3

5. Shauna Galvin (ELON) def. BLALOCK, Tyler (RADW) 7-5, 6-3

6. Alison O’Dea (ELON) def. MCCLURE, Camryn (RADW) 6-2, 7-5

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,5,4,2,3,1)