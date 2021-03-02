NCISAA All-State Basketball Teams:Hedman(Caldwell Academy), Fullwood(Greensboro Day School), Young(Greensboro Day School) and Zanoni(Greensboro Day School)
**********NCISAA/North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State Basketball Teams**********
Caldwell Student/Athlete Ella Hedman,( JR ) has been named to the ALL STATE NCISAA 2-A BASKETBALL TEAM..
Courtesy of Bob Black
Supporter of Caldwell Athletics
Ja’Bria Fullwood, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Girls 4-A
Jaydon Young and Michael Zanoni, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Boys 4-A
Congratulations to @bridfromdaboro for being named All-State and All Conference and congrats to @CarolineWyrick and Kate Jones for being named All-Conference! pic.twitter.com/necODANrpn
— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) March 2, 2021
Congratulations to @jaydonyoung4 and @MichaelZanoni11 for being named to the 2021 NCISAA 4A All State team! #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/7aVdh8rcbN
— Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) March 2, 2021
.@GreensboroDay's @jaydonyoung4 & @MichaelZanoni11 have been named to the @NCISAA1 4A All-State Team. @WFMY @WFMYhss @CoachJ1977 pic.twitter.com/s2ybR7m9hb
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 2, 2021
.@Gdslady_hoops @bridfromdaboro & @WCA_WBB's @lilympereira have been named to the @NCISAA1 4A All-State Team. @WFMY @WFMYhss @CBrewington5 pic.twitter.com/pVoxy6dcbq
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 2, 2021
