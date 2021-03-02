NCISAA All-State Basketball Teams:Hedman(Caldwell Academy), Fullwood(Greensboro Day School), Young(Greensboro Day School) and Zanoni(Greensboro Day School)

**********NCISAA/North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State Basketball Teams**********

Caldwell Student/Athlete Ella Hedman,( JR ) has been named to the ALL STATE NCISAA 2-A BASKETBALL TEAM..
Ja’Bria Fullwood, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Girls 4-A
Jaydon Young and Michael Zanoni, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Boys 4-A

