NCISAA All-State Basketball Teams:Hedman(Caldwell Academy), Fullwood(Greensboro Day School), Young(Greensboro Day School) and Zanoni(Greensboro Day School)

**********NCISAA/North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association All-State Basketball Teams**********

Caldwell Student/Athlete Ella Hedman,( JR ) has been named to the ALL STATE NCISAA 2-A BASKETBALL TEAM..

Courtesy of Bob Black

Supporter of Caldwell Athletics

Ja’Bria Fullwood, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Girls 4-A

Jaydon Young and Michael Zanoni, from Greensboro Day School, First Team All-State Boys 4-A

Congratulations to @bridfromdaboro for being named All-State and All Conference and congrats to @CarolineWyrick and Kate Jones for being named All-Conference! pic.twitter.com/necODANrpn — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) March 2, 2021

Congratulations to @jaydonyoung4 and @MichaelZanoni11 for being named to the 2021 NCISAA 4A All State team! #gdshoopfam pic.twitter.com/7aVdh8rcbN — Freddy Johnson (@CoachJ1977) March 2, 2021