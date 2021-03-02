No. 23 HPU MSOC Panthers Drop Road Contest to Liberty

Site: Osborne Field (Lynchburg, Va.)

Score: High Point 0, Liberty 1

Records: High Point (3-1-0), Liberty (5-0-1)

Next HPU Event: Sunday, March 6, — at Presbyterian (Clinton, S.C.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The High Point University men’s soccer team fell for the first time this season on Monday evening (March 1) in a 1-0 decision to Liberty despite outshooting the flames 7-4.

A defensive battle ensued early on, the team’s trading possession for a majority of the first half. Having not met since 2017, there was a feeling-out process early on, the first 45 minutes being played mostly in the middle third of the pitch. The first shot attempt of the game did not come until the eighth minute when Alex Abril sent a shot high over the Liberty goalkeeper.

The Panthers’ defense held the Flames to just two shots in the first half, only one of which was on goal that Holden Trent saved with ease. High Point did get the only corner attempt of the half in the 22nd minute of play, but could not connect.

Liberty came out firing early in the second half, a big block from Josh Dubost kept the Flames off the board. Keeping the momentum, Liberty scored the lone goal of the game a few moments later, just three minutes into the second half. Content with the 1-0 lead, Liberty would sit back, not taking a shot for the rest of the contest, but High Point did not go away.

The Purple & White made a push in the game’s final 15 minutes but were unable to find the back of the net for the equalizing goal. Abril took his second shot of the game, missing just wide and right over the top corner of the Liberty goal. The best chances of the game for the Panthers came in the 79th minute when Sebastian Chaulbaud put a shot on the Flames keeper. Unable to fully corral it, the ball slipped out and allowed MD Myers to get a boot to it, but the Liberty keeper made the follow-up save. Chaulbaud and Abril led the way for the Panthers with two shots each and the team’s seven shots were the fewest they have had in a game this season.

UP NEXT: The Panthers will get back into conference play as they head to Clinton, S.C. to face Presbyterian on Sunday (March 7). It will be High Point’s first Big South road game of the season and kickoff is set for 2 p.m.