Piedmont Athletic Conference/PAC 2-A All-Conference Basketball Teams
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
Courtesy of Marty Stanley with the PAC 2-A Conference
2020-21 Men’s Basketball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Gavin Dennis Wheatmore
Ben Walker Wheatmore
Woodrow DJ Jackson TW Andrews
AJ Herndon TW Andrews
Ben Owens Trinity
Dominic Payne Trinity
Garrett Moser Trinity
Nate Cassidy Randleman
Kaleb Mitchell Randleman
Questin Overman Providence Grove
Luke Thomas Providence Grove
Jayden Davis Jordan Matthews
Osiris Ross Eastern Randolph
Delonte Glover Eastern Randolph
Jonathan Foust Providence Grove Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Daniel Mitchell – Randleman
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record Randleman 10-2 12-2 Trinity 7-5 9-5 Providence Grove 7-5 8-6 TW Andrews 5-7 7-7 Eastern Randolph 5-7 6-8 Wheatmore 5-7 6-7 Jordan-Matthews 3-9 4-10
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2020-21 Women’s Basketball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
All-Conference Team School
Kylie Biggs Wheatmore
Kara Comer Wheatmore
Taylor Comer Wheatmore
D’Erykah Perry TW Andrews
Kiretha Baker TW Andrews
Autumn Gentry Trinity
Hannah Hinshaw Randleman
Audra Petty Randleman
Elizabeth York Randleman
Allie Frazier Providence Grove
Malea Garrison Providence Grove
Jasmine Scotton Jordan Matthews
Ellia Wright Jordan Matthews
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Gracyn Hall Randleman Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Pete Kilcullen – Wheatmore High School
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Randleman 10-2 Wheatmore 9-3 TW Andrews 9-3 Providence Grove 7-4 Eastern Randolph 3-8 Jordan Matthews 1-9 Trinity 1-11
