Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Teams with Basketball, Swimming, Volleyball and Cross Country
Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Teams
(Courtesy of Brindon Christman, Athletic Director at Southwest Guilford High School)
NAME SCHOOL SEASON SPORT
Daniel Fulp Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Findley Simmons Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Jashaun Torrence Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Josiah Banks Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Ayden Gamble Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Franklin Stockton Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Jahree Braswell Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Braylon Collins Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Maurice Hines Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Nayshaun Hale Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
De’Anthony Butchee Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Claude Cormack Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Zavier Neely Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Scott Walker Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Kavon Poindexter Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Jamarian Peterkin Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Markquan Gilbert Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball
Ayden Gamble Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Player of the Year
Josh Prince Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year
Quinzia Fulmore Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Mariah Frazier Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Diamond Monroe Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Marissa Wooten Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Kendall Shaw Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Sa’Mya McCullough Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Jocelyn Foust Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Minnie Griffin Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Taleeya Reed Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
LA Oliver Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Ella Butler Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Brook Fowler Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Aniya Sturdivant Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Ally Guglielmo Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Justace Williams Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Sania Washington Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Christy McClennahan Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball
Minnie Griffin Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Player of the Year
Frank McNeil Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Coach of the Year
NAME SCHOOL SEASON SPORT
Haley Mann Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Rylie Murphy Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Avery Higgins Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Majken Johansson Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Lucy Kohrt Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Mary Dasher High Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Jordan Smith Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Addie Hayes Kistemaker Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Emma McNeill Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Maggie Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Cait Kinnamon Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Emily Stevens Western Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Sarah Tiganus Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Hannah Rudnicke Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming
Mary Dasler High Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Female Swimmer of the Year
David Gerringer Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Female Coach of the Year
Spencer Mann Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Jonathon Edwards Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Will Watson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Austin Hagler Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Nate Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Mark Brown Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Wesley Matthews Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Zach Kashubara Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Nick Vye Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Owen Armentrout Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Charlie Boyer Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Aidan Spottswood Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming
Nicholas Newis Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving
Etan Ferguson Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving
Will Watson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimmer of the Year
Denis Byrd Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Coach of the Year
Lillie Holcomb Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Maya Stotts Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Mariah Headen Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Madison Conner Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Murphy Riggs Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Meredith Scott Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Camila Frid Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Faith Hawkins Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Ellie Maltzahn Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Jordan Pattisall Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Logan Richter Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Nakyia Williams Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Kathelia Darby Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Stephanie Fiqueroa Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Emma Manley Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Camilla Garner Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Akila Hardie Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball
Lillie Holcomb Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Player of the Year
Meredith Antley Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Coach of the Year
Will Soule Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Davis Potter Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Aman Tsegay Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Jonah Mussomeli Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Spencer Leinbach Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Connor Riley Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Jeremy Kern Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Lucas Plitt Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Sandeep Chhetri Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Noah Clouser Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Alex Kern Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Meseret Tsegay Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Braxton Brown Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Christian Woodbury Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Mosa Aboeid Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country
Will Soule Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Male Runner of the Year
Patrick Cromwell Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year
Hannah Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Amanda Pipkin Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Katie McFerrin Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Thalia Soule Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Claire Monson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Sarah Hall Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Isabel Davis Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Reece Burmeister Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Addison Causey Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Maggie Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Savannah Saunders Western Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Abby Egnatz Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Gurnoor Grewal Southwest Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Caitlin Black Southwest Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Sarah Moore Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country
Hannah Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Female Runner of the Year
Mike Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Coach of the Year
