Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Teams with Basketball, Swimming, Volleyball and Cross Country

Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference Teams

(Courtesy of Brindon Christman, Athletic Director at Southwest Guilford High School)

NAME SCHOOL SEASON SPORT

Daniel Fulp Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Findley Simmons Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Jashaun Torrence Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Josiah Banks Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Ayden Gamble Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Franklin Stockton Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Jahree Braswell Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Braylon Collins Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Maurice Hines Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Nayshaun Hale Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

De’Anthony Butchee Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Claude Cormack Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Zavier Neely Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Scott Walker Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Kavon Poindexter Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Jamarian Peterkin Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Markquan Gilbert Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Ayden Gamble Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Player of the Year

Josh Prince Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year

Quinzia Fulmore Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Mariah Frazier Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Diamond Monroe Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Marissa Wooten Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Kendall Shaw Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Sa’Mya McCullough Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Jocelyn Foust Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Minnie Griffin Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Taleeya Reed Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

LA Oliver Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Ella Butler Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Brook Fowler Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Aniya Sturdivant Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Ally Guglielmo Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Justace Williams Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Sania Washington Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Christy McClennahan Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Minnie Griffin Parkland HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Player of the Year

Frank McNeil Dudley HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Coach of the Year

NAME SCHOOL SEASON SPORT

Haley Mann Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Rylie Murphy Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Avery Higgins Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Majken Johansson Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Lucy Kohrt Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Mary Dasher High Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Jordan Smith Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Addie Hayes Kistemaker Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Emma McNeill Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Maggie Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Cait Kinnamon Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Emily Stevens Western Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Sarah Tiganus Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Hannah Rudnicke Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Mary Dasler High Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Female Swimmer of the Year

David Gerringer Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Female Coach of the Year

Spencer Mann Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Jonathon Edwards Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Will Watson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Austin Hagler Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nate Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Mark Brown Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Wesley Matthews Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Zach Kashubara Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nick Vye Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Owen Armentrout Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Charlie Boyer Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Aidan Spottswood Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nicholas Newis Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving

Etan Ferguson Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving

Will Watson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Swimmer of the Year

Denis Byrd Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Coach of the Year

Lillie Holcomb Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Maya Stotts Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Mariah Headen Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Madison Conner Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Murphy Riggs Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Meredith Scott Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Camila Frid Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Faith Hawkins Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Ellie Maltzahn Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Jordan Pattisall Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Logan Richter Parkland High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Nakyia Williams Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Kathelia Darby Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Stephanie Fiqueroa Ben L. Smith HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Emma Manley Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Camilla Garner Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Akila Hardie Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Volleyball

Lillie Holcomb Western Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Player of the Year

Meredith Antley Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Coach of the Year

Will Soule Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Davis Potter Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Aman Tsegay Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Jonah Mussomeli Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Spencer Leinbach Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Connor Riley Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Jeremy Kern Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Lucas Plitt Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Sandeep Chhetri Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Noah Clouser Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Alex Kern Mount Tabor HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Meseret Tsegay Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Braxton Brown Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Christian Woodbury Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Mosa Aboeid Dudley High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Cross Country

Will Soule Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Male Runner of the Year

Patrick Cromwell Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year

Hannah Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Amanda Pipkin Southwest Guilford 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Katie McFerrin Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Thalia Soule Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Claire Monson Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Sarah Hall Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Isabel Davis Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Reece Burmeister Southwest Guilford HS 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Addison Causey Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Maggie Whitworth Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Savannah Saunders Western Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Abby Egnatz Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Gurnoor Grewal Southwest Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Caitlin Black Southwest Guilford High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Sarah Moore Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Cross Country

Hannah Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Female Runner of the Year

Mike Riley Mount Tabor High School 2020-21 Winter Season Women’s Coach of the Year