Seattle mayor tells New Orleans mayor to not be looking at Russell Wilson

Seattle mayor to New Orleans mayor: ‘Keep your eyes off Russell Wilson’
Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks is uncertain. The veteran quarterback recently listed the four teams he’d be OK with getting traded to: the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

With Drew Brees expected to retire, leaving the Saints without a star quarterback, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell couldn’t help but recruit Wilson to the city once she found out it was among his preferred destinations.

Shortly after seeing Cantrell’s tweet, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan told Cantrell to keep her eyes off Wilson. She also threw in a shot about relocation rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans.

