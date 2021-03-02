Seattle mayor tells New Orleans mayor to not be looking at Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks is uncertain. The veteran quarterback recently listed the four teams he’d be OK with getting traded to: the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.
With Drew Brees expected to retire, leaving the Saints without a star quarterback, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell couldn’t help but recruit Wilson to the city once she found out it was among his preferred destinations.
I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. ? I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS
— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021
Shortly after seeing Cantrell’s tweet, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan told Cantrell to keep her eyes off Wilson. She also threw in a shot about relocation rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans.
I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off @DangeRussWilson. His home is Seattle. #GoHawks
And so you know, Seattle is in the market for a @NBA team. Don't make me go there. https://t.co/degqE61pJJ
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 28, 2021
