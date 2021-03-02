Seattle mayor tells New Orleans mayor to not be looking at Russell Wilson

Seattle mayor to New Orleans mayor: ‘Keep your eyes off Russell Wilson’

from Erin Walsh with YardBarker.com:

Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks is uncertain. The veteran quarterback recently listed the four teams he’d be OK with getting traded to: the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

With Drew Brees expected to retire, leaving the Saints without a star quarterback, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell couldn’t help but recruit Wilson to the city once she found out it was among his preferred destinations.

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. ? I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

Shortly after seeing Cantrell’s tweet, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan told Cantrell to keep her eyes off Wilson. She also threw in a shot about relocation rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans.

I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off @DangeRussWilson. His home is Seattle. #GoHawks And so you know, Seattle is in the market for a @NBA team. Don't make me go there. https://t.co/degqE61pJJ — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 28, 2021

