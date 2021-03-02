Shining Light Academy Golf Tournament coming up on May 7, at Greensboro National Golf Club
Shining Light Academy Golf Tournament May 7, 2021 at the Greensboro National Golf Club:330 Niblick Drive, Summerfield, N.C.
Rain Date is June 18, 2021
SCHEDULE
1:00 pm Driving Range open
2:00 pm Shotgun Start – Captain’s Choice
ENTRY FEES
$75 per person (box lunch provided)
Early Registration by April 23 – $70
$20 Golfer Assist Package
* 3 Mulligans
* 1 Red Tee Drive
* 1 String
$5 50/50 raffle
PRIZES FOR
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place
REGISTRATION FORM
Mail to Shining Light Academy C/O Golf Tournament
4530 W Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409
—————————————————————————————————————————
Company Name Telephone
Contact Person Email
Address City State
Player Names Phone Email 1)_______________________________________________________________ 2)______________________________________________________________ 3)________________________________________________________________ 4)_________________________________________________________________
—————————————————————————————————————————
BUSINESS NAME/IN HONOR OF:
BUSINESS ADDRESS:
BUSINESS PHONE:
Greensboro National Golf Club
330 Niblick Dr, Summerfield, NC
REGISTER NOW!
For more information contact:
Gary Blalock 336-416-8947
Randal Payne 601-966-0859
Larry Tucker 336-392-5807
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.