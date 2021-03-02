Shining Light Academy Golf Tournament coming up on May 7, at Greensboro National Golf Club

Shining Light Academy Golf Tournament May 7, 2021 at the Greensboro National Golf Club:330 Niblick Drive, Summerfield, N.C.
Rain Date is June 18, 2021

SCHEDULE
1:00 pm Driving Range open
2:00 pm Shotgun Start – Captain’s Choice

ENTRY FEES
$75 per person (box lunch provided)
Early Registration by April 23 – $70
$20 Golfer Assist Package
* 3 Mulligans
* 1 Red Tee Drive
* 1 String
$5 50/50 raffle

PRIZES FOR
1st, 2nd, and 3rd place

REGISTRATION FORM
Mail to Shining Light Academy C/O Golf Tournament
4530 W Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27409
—————————————————————————————————————————
Company Name Telephone
Contact Person Email
Address City State

Player Names              Phone                 Email
1)_______________________________________________________________

2)______________________________________________________________

3)________________________________________________________________

4)_________________________________________________________________

—————————————————————————————————————————
BUSINESS NAME/IN HONOR OF:
BUSINESS ADDRESS:
BUSINESS PHONE:
Greensboro National Golf Club
330 Niblick Dr, Summerfield, NC

REGISTER NOW!
For more information contact:
Gary Blalock 336-416-8947
Randal Payne 601-966-0859
Larry Tucker 336-392-5807

