Cycle North Carolina Updates

Registration is NOW OPEN for the 2021 Mountain Ride and Mountains to Coast Ride! Visit the links below for more information or to register today!

2021 Mountain Ride

2021 Mountains to Coast

APPLICATION DEADLINE CLOSING SOON!

The application deadline for the new Cycle NC Ambassador Program will close on Wednesday, March 10th!

Cycle North Carolina rides and events have been bringing cyclists from all over the country together since our first ride back in 1999. The purpose of our new ambassador program is to help us stay more connected with the local cycling community and to inspire and grow cycling in North Carolina. We are looking for athletes, enthusiasts and bike bloggers with exciting rides planned, and those with an enthusiasm for fitness and healthy living. This includes people that have the ability to write, film, or take pictures of their journeys, and those with a large following in their cycling circles, bike clubs, spin classes, fitness classes, etc. Road cyclists, mountain bikers, seasoned veterans, high school and college students are encouraged to apply. We want individuals with the ability to motivate and inspire others to be physically active. The candidates should also be active on social media platforms.

Visit the link below for more information or to apply TODAY!

CYCLE NC AMBASSADOR PROGRAM