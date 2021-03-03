Did Arizona Cardinals sign a ‘Selfish Football Player’, when they picked up J.J. Watt??? Josh Reed feels the Buffalo Bills may have dodged a bullet by not signing Watts

Former coach calls J.J. Watt ‘selfish’ player

from Zac Wassink with YardBarker.com/www.yardbarker.com/CLICK HERE

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time First-Team All-Pro J.J. Watt opened March by announcing that he’s agreed to join the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal that could be worth $31 million when all is said and done.

Previously, the Buffalo Bills were listed among teams thought to be favorites to sign the veteran defensive star who turns 32 years old later this month. According to Josh Reed of Buffalo television station WIVB, some within the Houston Texans, Watt’s former employer, believe the Bills dodged a bullet.

Josh Reed

@4JoshReed

FWIW Bills fans: I spoke to someone who was on the Texans coaching staff with Watt and the review wasn’t glowing. “He’s selfish, only cared about his stats”, “he does a lot of things that hurts the defense”, “he hurt us more than he helped us”, and finally “I wouldn’t want him”

There are plenty of known reasons why signing Watt could burn the Cardinals before the 2022 season ends. The future Hall of Famer hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2018, he has a concerning and lengthy injury history even though he appeared in all 16 games this past season, and there are more than a few hints that his physical setbacks and age are catching up with him.

A team source speaking out against a player soon after that club parts ways with the athlete is a standard practice in the professional sports world, but it’s worth noting that some have suggested Watt signed with the Cardinals more for money than for a supposed desire to win a Super Bowl. Arizona finished the 2020 season with an 8-8 record and likely isn’t one defensive upgrade away from competing for a conference crown.