Elon’s El Sallaly Named CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va.— The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced on March 3 that Elon men’s tennis’s Akram El Sallaly has been named the CAA Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

In Elon’s match against Kennesaw State, El Sallaly clinched the maroon and gold’s 4-3 victory with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Raul Garcia in No. 3 singles.

The Phoenix will be back in action on Friday, March 5 when it hosts Furman at 2 p.m.