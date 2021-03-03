Guilford County Schools making Tough Decisions that will force Grimsley HS Baseball and Softball teams to play and practice at new Sites To Be Determined/Archer Elementary School to be phased out completely!!!!!

**********Guilford County Schools Education News**********

Grimsley Baseball and Softball teams may soon become TRUE TRAVEL TEAMS if the Guilford County School Board has their way….

The Guilford County School Board is looking to take away the Grimsley Softball and Baseball fields and they want to use the field/land space for new Renovations that need to made on Kiser Middle School…

The Guilford County School Board has already decided to close down Archer Elementary School and turn it into a Guilford County Magnet School….Archer Elementary School will be NO MORE….The history of the Archer Elementary School, over on Four Seasons Blvd., will lost and forgotten…..Archer Elementary School will be GONE…..

++++++++++This is how we learned about the Kiser Middle School renovation plans….++++++++++

Seeing this news on several Facebook sites….

