High School Sports Update coming in with Tuesday Night Results
**********High School Sports Update**********
Girls Varsity Lacrosse
Grimsley High School: 15, Southwest Guilford High School: 5
Boys Varsity Soccer
Northwest Guilford High School: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Northwest Guilford High School: 4, Grimsley High School: 1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.