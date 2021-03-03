N.C. A&T Aggies Baseball add Haddad:Enad Haddad new Director of Player Development and Operations for Aggieland Baseball

Aggies Add a Director of Baseball Operations

Haddad recently worked at Greensboro College.

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T baseball program has hired Enad Haddad as their director of player development and operations, as announced by head coach Ben Hall on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to add Enad Haddad to the Aggie Baseball family,” said Hall. “He is deeply tied to baseball in our area. He had some great years working with (head baseball) coach (Kevin) Rische at Winston-Salem State. I have no doubt he will make a lasting impact on our guys on and off the field.”

Haddad’s responsibilities in this role include:

Preparing on/off the field student-athlete development plans

Assisting in practice plans and program operations

Directing N.C. A&T’s baseball camp

Scheduling and logistics

Gameday operations.

Haddad got his start in coaching in 2007 as the general manager and coach of the Greensboro Reds, an 18-plus adult/collegiate men’s baseball team. He was there for 10 years. Simultaneously, he served as the director of the youth baseball league, Greensboro Palomino starting in 2011.

Also within that span (2011-16), he became the founder/president of the Greensboro NABA, a competitive wood bat adult/collegiate league in North Carolina. Haddad served as a volunteer coach at GTCC in 2014 and an assistant coach at Western Guilford High School in 2016.

He got his start collegiate coaching in 2017, where he served as Winston-Salem State University’s recruiting coordinator until 2019. He was also an assistant coach with the Asheboro Copperheads of the Coastal Plain League.

Haddad worked as a recruiting coordinator in his most recent stop before coming to Aggieland.