NCHSAA State Basketball Championship Schedule:Games at Wheatmore and Providence Grove High Schools
1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 1:00 PM
Wheatmore High School – Trinity, NC
Princeton Bulldogs (15-0) VS. Murphy Bulldogs (16-2)
2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 1:00 PM
Providence Grove High School – Climax, NC
Farmville Central Jaguars (14-0) VS. #6 Shelby Golden Lions (17-0)
3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 6:00 PM
Providence Grove High School – Climax, NC
Asheboro Blue Comets (14-0) VS. #3 Jesse Carson Cougars (18-0)
4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 10:30 AM
Wheatmore High School – Trinity, NC
Garner Trojans (16-0) VS. Z.B. Vance (11-0)
1A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 3:30 PM
Wheatmore High School – Trinity, NC
Wilson Prep Tigers (7-2) VS. Lincoln Charter Eagles (16-2)
2A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 3:30 PM
Providence Grove High School – Climax, NC
Farmville Central Jaguars (14-0) VS. Hendersonville Bearcats (17-0)
3A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 10:30 AM
Providence Grove High School – Climax, NC
Northwood Chargers (14-2) VS. Weddington Warriors (17-0)
4A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING
Saturday, March 6, 2021 – 6:00 PM
Wheatmore High School – Trinity, NC
Millbrook Wildcats (18-0) VS. Ardrey Kell Knights (10-0)
Courtesy of JAMES ALVERSON Director of Media for the NCHSAA
