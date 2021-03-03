Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS/Limestone University) named to South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman Team

Limestone’s Byrd, McCray, Kargo Named to All-SAC Teams

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Limestone University junior Quin Byrd (Fountain Inn, S.C.), junior Reagan McCray (Davie, Fla.), and freshman Reagan Kargo (Summerfield, N.C./Northwest Guilford High School) were selected to the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team as released by the league on Wednesday.

Byrd and McCray each earned second-team honors while Kargo was named to the all-freshman team.

Selected to the South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman Team, Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford High School) had a huge impact on the Blue and Gold during her rookie campaign. She started in all 16 games and ranked 11th in the SAC with 14.2 points per game and finished the season as the SAC statistical champion in free throw percentage (87.8%).

Kargo hit double figures in scoring 14 times, including a season-high 23 points at Carson-Newman, and almost posted a double-double in an upset win over the 11th-ranked Eagles during Limestone’s five-game win streak. She was 75-of-174 (43%) from the field and 35-of-94 (37%) from long range as a freshman.

The Saints wrapped up their first season in the South Atlantic Conference this past week after advancing to the quarterfinals of the league tournament, finishing the abbreviated year with an 8-8 record and a 7-6 mark in SAC play. Limestone placed sixth in the conference standings, despite playing short-handed, if at all, for long stretches of the 2020-21 campaign and was led by the three players named all-conference.

For a second straight year, Byrd has been named an all-conference player after being selected for the 2019-20 All-Conference Carolinas Team as a sophomore. She played in 12 of Limestone’s 16 games this season and led the Blue and Gold with 16.6 points per game while ranking fourth in the SAC in scoring.

After missing the first four games of the year because of COVID-19 protocols, Byrd started the final 11 games of the year and recorded double-digit scoring in 10 of those contests. She tallied 20 or more points four times this season, including a career-high 33 points on seven three-pointers during a win at Mars Hill.

McCray enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21, finishing the year as the South Atlantic Conference statistical champion in both three-pointers per game (3.57) and three-point field goal percentage (45.5%). She was one of just three players to see action in every game, starting in all 16 contests for the Saints.

Named SAC Astroturf Player of the Week once this season, McCray led Limestone with 262 points, 65 assists, and 35 steals. She averaged 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and was sixth in the SAC in scoring and second in the nation in three-pointers made per game. With four or more triples made in 10 contests during 2020-21 season, she currently ranks sixth in program history with 164 career three-pointers, second with a .398 career three-point percentage, and first with an .833 free throw percentage.

Carson-Newman’s Braelyn Wykle has been named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year while Lenoir-Rhyne’s Emily Harman is Freshman of the Year, Anderson’s Samantha Michel is Defensive Player of the Year, and UVA Wise’s Jamie Cluesman is the SAC Coach of the Year.

2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference

First Team

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Maddie Sutton, Tusculum

Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise

Kalee Johnson, UVA Wise

Bryanna Troutman, Wingate

Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman

Second Team

De’Ja Marshall, Mars Hill

Addison Byrd, Carson-Newman

Quin Byrd, Limestone

Shemya Stanback, Catawba

Samantha Michel, Anderson

Reagan McCray, Limestone

Honorable Mention

Haleigh Hatfield, Wingate

Nia Vanzant, UVA Wise

Jalia Arnwine, Tusculum

Brianna Dixon, Tusculum

Lauren Flowers, Lincoln Memorial

Skylar Boshears, Carson-Newman

All-Freshman

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

Reagan Kargo, Limestone

Peyton Davis, Wingate

Payton Cronen, Newberry

Amari Davis, Queens

Player of the Year

Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

Freshman of the Year

Emily Harman, Lenoir-Rhyne

Defensive Player of the Year

Samantha Michel, Anderson

Coach of the Year

Jamie Cluesman, UVA Wise

Statistical Champions

Points Per Game – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman, 23.3

Three-Pointers Per Game – Reagan McCray, Limestone, 3.57

Rebounds Per Game – Maddie Sutton, Tusculum, 15.3

Blocked Shots Per Game – Samantha Michel, Anderson, 2.52

Field Goal Percentage – Lindsey Taylor, Carson-Newman, 63.8

Assists Per Game – Caitlyn Ross, UVA Wise, 6.9

Assist-to-Turnover Ratio – Marta Rodrigues, Tusculum, 2.64

Steals Per Game – Lyrik Thorne, Catawba, 3.00

Three-Point Field Goal Percentage – Reagan McCray, Limestone, 45.5

Free Throw Percentage – Reagan Kargo, Limestone, 87.8

Team Scoring Offense – Carson-Newman, 81.8

Team Steals – Lincoln Memorial, 151

Team Field Goal Percentage – Carson-Newman, 47.0

Team FG Percentage Defense – Tusculum, 34.6

Team Assists – UVA Wise, 338

Team Rebounds – Anderson, 1,004

Team Blocked Shots – Anderson, 156

Team Three-Point FG Percentage – Tusculum, 37.7

Team Scoring Defense – Tusculum, 57.5

Team Free Throw Percentage – UVA Wise, 76.8

Team Assist-to-Turnover Ratio – UVA Wise, 1.23