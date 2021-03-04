Big Night for Cam Hays(Greensboro Day), as Pack pushes past Notre Dame in South Bend:Five Straight Wins for Wolves, as Men do it again, again, again, again, and again with the Wolfpack Win(s)

Freshmen Lead Pack Past Fighting Irish, 80-69

Career nights for freshman Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) and Dereon Seabron lead NC State to fifth straight win

from www.gopack.com:

SOUTH BEND, IN– The NC State men’s basketball team defeated Notre Dame 80-69 inside of the Joyce Center Wednesday night to run its winning streak to five consecutive games.

With the win, NC State improves to 13-9, 9-8 in the ACC, while Notre Dame falls to 9-14, 6-11 in the ACC.

Freshman guard Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) led the Pack with a career-high 20 points and four rebounds while redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron recorded his first career double-double with career-highs in points (17) and rebounds (13).

Junior forward Jericole Hellems also reached double figures with 13 points and six rebounds.

Notre Dame took its one and only lead on the first basket of the game, but the Pack answered with nine straight to take an early 9-2 advantage. A three pointer from Notre Dame’s junior guard Prentis Hubb would tie it 11-11 at 13:11 left in the opening half, but Braxton Beverly would answer with a bucket on the Pack’s ensuing possession and Notre Dame would never draw even again.

The Pack would break open the game with a 12-3 run to take a 34-24 lead with 3:42 remaining and would take a 40-32 lead into the break.

After the half, Notre Dame would get within six at 41-35 a little minute in the final half, but NC State responded with a 15-4 run to take a 56-39 lead with 13:59 to play.

The Pack would maintain a double-digit advantage until the final minute when NC State missed the front end of three consecutive 1-and-1 opportunities which helped propel Notre Dame to a 12-0 run to get within seven with 1:20 to play. The Pack would calm the run though, getting a back-to-back defensive stops and scoring the final four points of the game.

NC State has now won five consecutive ACC road games, the most consecutive road wins for the program since the 1973-74 season.

Notre Dame was led by junior guard Prentis Hubb with 14 points. Junior guard Trey Wertz also had 12 points and five rebounds while graduate forward Juwan Durham recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

NC State’s game against Virginia Tech on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Hokies program. NC State will work with the ACC to see if additional options become available.